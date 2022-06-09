© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho welcomes Ukrainian refugees

Published June 9, 2022 at 4:27 PM MDT
Nampa's new Ukrainian Welcome Center
Idaho Statesman

According to the Idaho Alliance for Ukrainian Immigrants and Refugees Idaho is now home to nearly 200 Ukrainians who have been displaced by the war.

Despite this new safety many families do not have access to resources normally offered to refugees. This has significantly limited the help they are able to receive for things like transportation, housing and education.

However, a new center recently opened with the goal to fill this gap. The ‘Ukrainian Welcome Center’ is currently working to provide assistance with documentation, food, clothing and other necessities.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about the center is the Director of Outreach for Idaho Alliance for Ukrainian Immigrants and Refugees, Dr. Tina Polishchuk and Sydney Kidd, who originally reported on this story from the Idaho Press.

Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
