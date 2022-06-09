Idaho welcomes Ukrainian refugees

According to the Idaho Alliance for Ukrainian Immigrants and Refugees Idaho is now home to nearly 200 Ukrainians who have been displaced by the war.

Despite this new safety many families do not have access to resources normally offered to refugees. This has significantly limited the help they are able to receive for things like transportation, housing and education.

However, a new center recently opened with the goal to fill this gap. The ‘Ukrainian Welcome Center’ is currently working to provide assistance with documentation, food, clothing and other necessities.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about the center is the Director of Outreach for Idaho Alliance for Ukrainian Immigrants and Refugees, Dr. Tina Polishchuk and Sydney Kidd, who originally reported on this story from the Idaho Press.