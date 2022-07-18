© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Advocates complete a 1,000 mile journey to save Idaho's salmon

Published July 18, 2022 at 4:01 PM MDT
Libby and Brooke kayaking_©DaveGardner_020522_3117.JPEG
Dave Gardner
Libby and Brooke kayaking.

Three months ago, we spoke with two members of a four-women team who were embarking on a conservation campaign that would take them on a 1,000-mile journey, starting at the source of the Salmon River and ending in the Pacific Ocean.

Their goal during this voyage was to advocate for the removal of four lower Snake River dams and the suspension of the Stibnite Gold project, just northeast of the cascade, in order to help save Idaho’s salmon from extinction.

Libby Tobey and Brooke Hess have now completed their expedition and joined Idaho Matters to talk more about their travels and what they saw.

Tags

Idaho Matters Chinook SalmonSalmon RiverConservation
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski