Advocates complete a 1,000 mile journey to save Idaho's salmon

Three months ago, we spoke with two members of a four-women team who were embarking on a conservation campaign that would take them on a 1,000-mile journey, starting at the source of the Salmon River and ending in the Pacific Ocean.

Their goal during this voyage was to advocate for the removal of four lower Snake River dams and the suspension of the Stibnite Gold project, just northeast of the cascade, in order to help save Idaho’s salmon from extinction.

Libby Tobey and Brooke Hess have now completed their expedition and joined Idaho Matters to talk more about their travels and what they saw.

