Psychiatrist Dr. Lynn Fenton on her new memoir, Aurora

Published July 25, 2022 at 4:28 PM MDT
32464363590_27fc662be0_o.jpg
Circled Thrice
/
Flickr

A warning, this interview does talk about shootings and gun violence.

Dr. Lynne Fenton is the only psychiatrist in the history of the United States to be publicly revealed as the doctor of a mass shooter.

Ten years after the deadly shooting at a Colorado movie theater, Dr. Fenton is telling her story in a new memoir, "Aurora: The Psychiatrist Who Treated the Movie Theater Killer Tells Her Story." Dr. Fenton joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her book.

