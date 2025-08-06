© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
'Pokemon Go meets birding:' The Turkey Tracker program enters its second year

By Lucina Glynn
Published August 6, 2025 at 1:28 PM MDT
Keith Carlson
/
Flickr

We’ve had a visitor over at the station lately: a wild turkey who seems to enjoy roaming around our front door.

If you’ve been spotting wild turkeys too, Idaho Fish and Game wants to hear about it through a program they describe as “Pokemon Go meets birding.’

Coming back for its second year, the project called Turkey Tracker asks Idahoans to help biologists monitor turkey populations through a simple digital survey, where the information gathered will be critical in making sure the birds can thrive for the years to come.

To talk more about the project Jeff Knetter, Fish and Game Upland Game and Migratory Game Bird Coordinator, joined Idaho Matters.

Lucina Glynn
Returning to Boise for the summer of 2025, I am excited to intern with Idaho Matters and explore the fields of radio and podcast journalism. Outside the office, I look forward to spending time in the beautiful Idaho outdoors I’ve always loved.
See stories by Lucina Glynn

