'Pokemon Go meets birding:' The Turkey Tracker program enters its second year

We’ve had a visitor over at the station lately: a wild turkey who seems to enjoy roaming around our front door.

If you’ve been spotting wild turkeys too, Idaho Fish and Game wants to hear about it through a program they describe as “ Pokemon Go meets birding .’

Coming back for its second year, the project called Turkey Tracker asks Idahoans to help biologists monitor turkey populations through a simple digital survey , where the information gathered will be critical in making sure the birds can thrive for the years to come.

To talk more about the project Jeff Knetter, Fish and Game Upland Game and Migratory Game Bird Coordinator, joined Idaho Matters.