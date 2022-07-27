Could Yellowstone National Park erupt soon?

When our summer intern Jack Bevan heard rumors that Yellowstone National Park could explode soon and start a new ice age, he had to find out if there was any truth to it.

First, he set out to find if Yellowstone or any other volcanic formations in the northwest, like Mount St. Helens, were likely to blow up soon and he found himself learning all about volcanoes and geysers from a Boise State University graduate student and researcher.

Maggie Holahan has been listening to the sounds made by the Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone National Park to learn more about it. She Joined Idaho Matters to discuss Yellowstone, volcanoes, and the possibility of an eruption.

Intern Jack Bevan helped produce this segment.

