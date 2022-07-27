© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Could Yellowstone National Park erupt soon?

Published July 27, 2022 at 2:10 PM MDT
STEAMBOAT_1_MAGGIE_HOLAHAN.jpeg
1 of 3  — STEAMBOAT_1_MAGGIE_HOLAHAN.jpeg
Steamboat Geyser erupts in Yellowstone National Park. Photo credit Maggie Holahan.
STEAMBOAT_2_MAGGIE_HOLAHAN.jpeg
2 of 3  — STEAMBOAT_2_MAGGIE_HOLAHAN.jpeg
Maggie stands in front of Steamboat Geyser during some minor eruptions in May 2022. Photo credit Maggie Holahan.
MTSTHELENS_1_MAGGIE_HOLAHAN.JPG
3 of 3  — MTSTHELENS_1_MAGGIE_HOLAHAN.JPG
Mt. St. Helens from a monitoring station up on Coldwater Peak in 2017 when Maggie was an intern with the Cascades Volcano Observatory. Photo credit Maggie Hoahan.

When our summer intern Jack Bevan heard rumors that Yellowstone National Park could explode soon and start a new ice age, he had to find out if there was any truth to it.

First, he set out to find if Yellowstone or any other volcanic formations in the northwest, like Mount St. Helens, were likely to blow up soon and he found himself learning all about volcanoes and geysers from a Boise State University graduate student and researcher.

Maggie Holahan has been listening to the sounds made by the Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone National Park to learn more about it. She Joined Idaho Matters to discuss Yellowstone, volcanoes, and the possibility of an eruption.

Intern Jack Bevan helped produce this segment.

Idaho Matters Yellowstone National ParkVolcano
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
