13-year-old cyclist races to victory

Published July 28, 2022 at 4:04 PM MDT
Twilight_6.jpeg
Boise Twilight Criterium

For more than 20 years the Boise Young Rider Development Squad has worked with kids, here in the Treasure Valley, who are interested in cycling. They've provided support for those new to the sport as well as an opportunity for competition.

This summer there's been one member of the program, in particular, who has been no stranger to competition, 13-year-old Tessa Bebee. In the last two months she has won five national titles and just a few weeks ago placed third in Boise's 35th Annual Twilight Criterium.

Tessa, along with her coach Douglas Tobin, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her love for cycling and the BYRDS program.

