How to stay safe in Idaho's heat

This weekend the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory as temperatures neared 107.

And though it looks like we'll get a break from the triple digits for the rest of the week, it's still going to be hot. This means people will need to take extra while out in the sun, especially when working outdoors. High temperatures can put you at risk of certain illnesses and injuries, which can be fatal, so it's important to know how to take care of yourself.

David Kearns, the Area Director of the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration in Idaho, joined Idaho Matters to give us some tips on what to watch out for and how to stay safe in this hot weather.

