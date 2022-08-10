© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is back in Boise!
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: August 10, 2022

Published August 10, 2022 at 2:02 PM MDT
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles, left, and spherical immature particles, right.
Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner
/
CDC via AP
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles, left, and spherical immature particles, right.

Has like the United States has hit a COVID- 19 plateau?

Health experts say the current status of the coronavirus is a dramatic improvement compared to last winter, when there were four times as many hospitalizations and nearly six times as many deaths at the peak of the first Omicron wave.

Meanwhile, Monkeypox continues to spread across the globe. Last week U.S. Health and Human Services declared Monkeypox a public health emergency in America.

As of yesterday 9,492 people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with Monkeypox, including eight in Idaho, and 600-thousand doses of the vaccine have gone out to states. However, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says as many as 1.7 million people may be at high risk for contracting Monkeypox. So, as NPR reports, federal officials are stretching the supply of the vaccine as much as possible.

Joining Idaho Matters to answer your questions about COVID-19 and Monkeypox is Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force.

Tags

Idaho Matters MonkeypoxCOVID-19Doctors Roundtable
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette