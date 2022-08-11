More Idaho men consider vasectomy after Roe v. Wade reversal

We’ve talked a lot about abortion laws, lawsuits and other legal actions.

For clinics like the Idaho Urologic Institute however, the response has been a little different.

Their doctors have seen a sharp increase in the number of men requesting information on vasectomies. They’ve seen a 60 percent increase in the number of men calling to consider scheduling an appointment.

Dr. Nicholas Kuntz, a board certified urologist at the institute, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the phenomenon.

