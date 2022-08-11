© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
More Idaho men consider vasectomy after Roe v. Wade reversal

Published August 11, 2022 at 2:20 PM MDT
holding hands_flickr.jpg
netzanette
/

We’ve talked a lot about abortion laws, lawsuits and other legal actions.

For clinics like the Idaho Urologic Institute however, the response has been a little different.

Their doctors have seen a sharp increase in the number of men requesting information on vasectomies. They’ve seen a 60 percent increase in the number of men calling to consider scheduling an appointment.

Dr. Nicholas Kuntz, a board certified urologist at the institute, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the phenomenon.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright