Idaho's Conservation Experiment: 50 Years Later explores the history and future of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
Idaho Matters

What you need to know about Idaho's dandelions

Published August 15, 2022 at 3:45 PM MDT
Nature writer Richard Mabey says dandelions — along with many other weeds — were inadvertently brought to America by European farmers.
Michael Urban
/
Getty Images
Last week, Idaho Matters took a look at a program that's helping to reduce pesticides in Boise city parks. We talked a little about dandelions and how they're not as evil as people might think, especially since they're native to the area ... or so we thought.

Not so long after the interview Idaho's Plant Doctor, Sierra Laverty put together a video that shared some very important facts about the plant.

She, along with Daniel Murphy, the founder of Awkward Botany joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Boise Parks and RecreationGardening
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski