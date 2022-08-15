What you need to know about Idaho's dandelions

Last week, Idaho Matters took a look at a program that's helping to reduce pesticides in Boise city parks. We talked a little about dandelions and how they're not as evil as people might think, especially since they're native to the area ... or so we thought.

Not so long after the interview Idaho's Plant Doctor, Sierra Laverty put together a video that shared some very important facts about the plant.

She, along with Daniel Murphy, the founder of Awkward Botany joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.