© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho's Conservation Experiment: 50 Years Later explores the history and future of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Affordable housing out of reach in Idaho

Published August 16, 2022 at 3:28 PM MDT
FOR_RENT_CREDIT_ASHLEY_BROWN_FLICKR.jpg
Ashley Brown
/

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the cost of rent in Boise has gone up almost 40 percent, according to an analysis from BoiseDev.com.

A new national report recently revealed that affordable housing is out of reach for many Idaho residents. And according to Jesse Tree, which works to keep Treasure Valley residents housed, the problem may be worse than many realize.

Andrew Aurand, the Vice President of Research with the National Low Income Housing Coalition, which released the new report and Executive Director of Jesse Tree, Ali Rabe.

Tags

Idaho Matters Affordable HousingHousing Prices
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright