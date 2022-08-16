Affordable housing out of reach in Idaho

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the cost of rent in Boise has gone up almost 40 percent, according to an analysis from BoiseDev.com.

A new national report recently revealed that affordable housing is out of reach for many Idaho residents. And according to Jesse Tree, which works to keep Treasure Valley residents housed, the problem may be worse than many realize.

Andrew Aurand, the Vice President of Research with the National Low Income Housing Coalition, which released the new report and Executive Director of Jesse Tree, Ali Rabe.

