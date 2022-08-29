A look at the history and future of Idaho's rivers

The debate over whether or not to breach the four lower Snake River dams is not a new one.

Over the last several months there has been renewed interest in the issue, from political discussion to conservation campaigns, to protests and now, an art exhibit. The Sun Valley Museum of Art is presenting a new exhibit, Dams: Reservoirs, Reclamation, Renewal, and it just opened.

The Curator of Visual Arts at the Sun Valley Museum of Art, Courtney Gilbert, and Boise-based artist, Rachel Tannalach joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the exhibit.

