A look at the history and future of Idaho's rivers

Published August 29, 2022 at 3:27 PM MDT
RTeannalach-Monumental 3 Little Goose -less glare.jpg
1 of 2  — RTeannalach-Monumental 3 Little Goose -less glare.jpg
Monumental 3 (Little Goose), 2022, oil and wax on canvas
RTeannalach-Monumental 1 Ice Harbor (1).jpg
2 of 2  — RTeannalach-Monumental 1 Ice Harbor (1).jpg
Monumental 1 (Ice Harbor), 2022, oil and wax on canvas

The debate over whether or not to breach the four lower Snake River dams is not a new one.

Over the last several months there has been renewed interest in the issue, from political discussion to conservation campaigns, to protests and now, an art exhibit. The Sun Valley Museum of Art is presenting a new exhibit, Dams: Reservoirs, Reclamation, Renewal, and it just opened.

The Curator of Visual Arts at the Sun Valley Museum of Art, Courtney Gilbert, and Boise-based artist, Rachel Tannalach joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the exhibit.

Tags

Idaho Matters Sun ValleySnake RiverDams
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
