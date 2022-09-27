Celebrating Day of the Dead in Sun Valley

Each year during the fall, families come together to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos honoring loved ones who have passed away, an for a small window of time, welcoming their souls back for a brief reunion with the living.

This year the Sun Valley Museum of Art is commemorating the day of the dead with a series of events featuring artists, authors, music and workshops. Kristine Bretall, Director of Performing Arts and Lectures at Sun Valley Museum of Art and Regina Marchi, Rutgers Professor and author joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the program.

