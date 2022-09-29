Treasure Valley faces veterinarian shortage

If you've had to make a medical appointment for your pet lately, you may have noticed that it's getting harder and taking longer to get treatment.

It’s not a fluke, there is a shortage of veterinarians around the country and it's getting worse. The Atlantic wrote this summer that by 2030, the U.S. will need 41,000 more vets than we have now. That can make spaying or neutering your pet a bigger challenge and a new study says fewer pets are getting fixed, which is leading to more dogs and cats at some animal shelters.

Dr. Jeff Rosenthal, CEO of the Idaho Humane Society in Boise, joins Idaho Matters to talk about the shortage of veterinarians.

