Treasure Valley faces veterinarian shortage

Published September 29, 2022 at 2:25 PM MDT
Hannah Gardoski

If you've had to make a medical appointment for your pet lately, you may have noticed that it's getting harder and taking longer to get treatment.

It’s not a fluke, there is a shortage of veterinarians around the country and it's getting worse. The Atlantic wrote this summer that by 2030, the U.S. will need 41,000 more vets than we have now. That can make spaying or neutering your pet a bigger challenge and a new study says fewer pets are getting fixed, which is leading to more dogs and cats at some animal shelters.

Dr. Jeff Rosenthal, CEO of the Idaho Humane Society in Boise, joins Idaho Matters to talk about the shortage of veterinarians.

Idaho Matters Treasure ValleyDogsCats
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
