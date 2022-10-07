© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 7, 2022

Published October 7, 2022 at 2:22 PM MDT
Another challenge has been filed against Idaho's abortion law, direct questions were asked at the Idaho Supreme Court hearing, Sockeye salmon have returned to central Idaho, an update on the Lori Vallow Daybell case and Governor Little talks rebate checks. It's Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

