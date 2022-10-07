Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 7, 2022
Another challenge has been filed against Idaho's abortion law, direct questions were asked at the Idaho Supreme Court hearing, Sockeye salmon have returned to central Idaho, an update on the Lori Vallow Daybell case and Governor Little talks rebate checks. It's Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Kelcie Moseley-Morris with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Keith Ridler with the Associated Press in Boise
- Kaitlyn Hart with EastIdahoNews.com
- Ruth Brown with Idaho Reports