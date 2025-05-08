© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect my public media
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

'Wired Differently': Getting diagnosed with ADHD and autism as an adult

By Samantha Wright,
Katie Kloppenburg
Published May 8, 2025 at 1:35 PM MDT

More adults are getting diagnosed with ADHD and autism every year. In 2023, the CDC estimated 15.5 million adults in the United States had a current ADHD diagnosis and just over half were diagnosed as an adult.

For autism, one in 45 adults have a diagnosis in the United States and men are nearly four times more likely to be diagnosed compared to women. Autism is a neurological disorder that affects things like social skills and communication. In Idaho, around 30,000 adults have an autism diagnosis, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Even though more people are getting diagnosed, the stigma surrounding them are high. Before a diagnosis, many say they've been told they're lazy or needed to try harder, or felt they were excluded from their peers because they were different.

To address some of these topics, we did a five-part video series on these conditions. We introduce you to two Boise-area therapists who specialize in treating ADHD and autism in adults. We also speak with a psychology professor who focuses on helping students thrive academically and personally, despite a diagnosis.

Katie Kloppenburg, our digital content coordinator, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the inspiration behind the series, stigma surrounding getting diagnosed and more. You can watch the series here.

Tags
Idaho Matters Mental HealthAutism
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright
Katie Kloppenburg
I’m a social media enthusiast here at Boise State Public Radio. I help improve our social media presence and build an audience on different platforms. I study analytics to make adjustments to strategy and try to reach as many people as I can with our content.
See stories by Katie Kloppenburg

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate