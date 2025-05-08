'Wired Differently': Getting diagnosed with ADHD and autism as an adult

More adults are getting diagnosed with ADHD and autism every year. In 2023, the CDC estimated 15.5 million adults in the United States had a current ADHD diagnosis and just over half were diagnosed as an adult.

For autism, one in 45 adults have a diagnosis in the United States and men are nearly four times more likely to be diagnosed compared to women. Autism is a neurological disorder that affects things like social skills and communication. In Idaho, around 30,000 adults have an autism diagnosis, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Even though more people are getting diagnosed, the stigma surrounding them are high. Before a diagnosis, many say they've been told they're lazy or needed to try harder, or felt they were excluded from their peers because they were different.

To address some of these topics, we did a five-part video series on these conditions. We introduce you to two Boise-area therapists who specialize in treating ADHD and autism in adults. We also speak with a psychology professor who focuses on helping students thrive academically and personally, despite a diagnosis.

Katie Kloppenburg, our digital content coordinator, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the inspiration behind the series, stigma surrounding getting diagnosed and more. You can watch the series here.