Doctor Roundtable: A message from Dr. David Pate

Dr. David Pate has a special message for all the listeners of our Doctor Roundtable:

I wish that I could be with all of you today, but on Monday, I suddenly and unexpectedly lost my best friend and my soul mate to what appears to have been a heart attack. My wife Lynette and I would have celebrated our 45th wedding anniversary this September.

Fortunately, we had a very special day on Sunday, the day before she passed away. For our last anniversary, Lynette surprised me with a used Volkswagen Beetle convertible, the same kind and color of my first car that I would drive her in on our dates. The battery had died due to lack of use over the winter months, but Sunday was so beautiful, I replaced the battery, got the car running and told her let's go for a ride. I helped her to the car, had the top down, and we drove to the park and got ice cream on the way home. I placed my hand on her thigh and told her "This is just like it was 48 years ago."

That night, I helped her into bed, tucked her in and gave her a kiss and a hug. I told her I loved her, and I would see her in the morning. Her last words to me were "I love you, too."

I realize that not everyone is as fortunate as I was to have such an amazing person in my life for so long, who wanted to spend every minute with me, but knew that it was in my core to try to help people, and that I couldn't help fighting for truth and supporting the wonderful doctors and health care professionals on the front lines. She was my constant support, and my brutally honest critic who constantly made me a better man and doctor.

Right now, I have to figure out life without her by my side. She was one-of-a-kind. But, she left me with two wonderful daughters and five amazing grandchildren to love and surround me. I have also been overwhelmed by the small acts of kindness from so many people that mean so much at a time like this. The thanks and the stories so many of you have shared with me over the past five years for my efforts to educate the public and help you all navigate public health threats has encouraged me and kept me going, and I look forward to rejoining you in a couple of weeks once I can think straight enough to continue this important work.

Until then, tell those you love how much you love them. Do something kind for someone. And, please continue to listen and support this programming. I am grateful to my dear friend, amazing colleague and fantastic co-author, Dr. Ted Epperly, for stepping in for me. I'll be back soon.

Dr. David Pate

In the absence of Dr. Pate, Dr. Ted Epperly, president and CEO of Full Circle Health, joined Idaho Matters to talk about the latest health news impacting our community.