Idaho's CASA program faces volunteer shortage

Published October 17, 2022 at 2:24 PM MDT
6045355801_6f15f85882_o.jpg
Kellogg Community College
/
Flickr

Each year, nearly 3,000 children in the Gem State find themselves in out-of-home placements, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

For those who end up in foster care, it's important that they have an adult who can advocate for them and that's where the CASA program comes in. Through CASA, children are appointed a guardian who will help promote their best interest, following their case from start to finish. However, here in Ada County and several other areas, there's a shortage of volunteers.

Kathryn Seebold, Director of Family Advocates joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this need and the Court Appointed Special Advocates Program.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Foster Children
Hannah Gardoski
Hannah Gardoski
