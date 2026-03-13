Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 13, 2026

More than 50 years after a 12-year-old Pocatello girl disappeared, investigators and researchers are still debating whether one of America’s most notorious serial killers may have been responsible.

Also, Idaho lawmakers are once again debating the future of Medicaid expansion, with a proposal that could eliminate coverage for around 90,000 low-income residents and a new bill has been passed that has the potential to dramatically limit how cities regulate short-term rentals like Airbnb and VRBO, potentially wiping out local rules in resort towns like McCall.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

