Health
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: March 11, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published March 11, 2026 at 1:19 PM MDT
Ted S. Warren
/
AP Images

Over the past few years, debates about vaccines public health authority and medical freedom have become some of the most heated policy conversations in our state.

Lawmakers are currently considering Senate Bill 1346, which would place a moratorium on certain uses of gene therapy products, including mRNA vaccines for children and pregnant women.

But are policymakers trying to solve the wrong issue entirely? That's what Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and co-author of the book Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak, argues in his most recent blog post.

