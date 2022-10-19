What you need to know about flu season in Idaho

Long before COVID-19 appeared on planet earth, influenza was killing thousands of people every year around the globe.

And the flu is still a killer, not to mention the pain and suffering it can cause, let alone the impact it has on work, productivity and the health care system. Now that the fall season has arrived in the Gem State so has the flu, and while Idaho's influenza coordinator says the severity is hard to predict, she always advocates getting a flu shot.

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with Dr. Leslie Tengelson with Idaho Health and Welfare to find out more about this year's flu season.

