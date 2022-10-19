© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

What you need to know about flu season in Idaho

Published October 19, 2022 at 1:41 PM MDT
2996774380_ab3612c64f_o.jpg
cayannalove
/
Flickr

Long before COVID-19 appeared on planet earth, influenza was killing thousands of people every year around the globe.

And the flu is still a killer, not to mention the pain and suffering it can cause, let alone the impact it has on work, productivity and the health care system. Now that the fall season has arrived in the Gem State so has the flu, and while Idaho's influenza coordinator says the severity is hard to predict, she always advocates getting a flu shot.

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with Dr. Leslie Tengelson with Idaho Health and Welfare to find out more about this year's flu season.

Influenza Flu Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
