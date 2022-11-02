New research finds living microbes in wildfire smoke

Despite the late start to this year's wildfire season, Idaho has seen plenty of flames, as have many of the surrounding states, and with those flames comes smoke.

Smoke from wildfires can travel hundreds and even thousands of miles away, carrying with it pollutants that contribute to poor air quality and bad health. It was recently discovered smoke may have one other passenger, living microorganisms.

University of Idaho fire sciences professor Leda Kobziar and doctoral student Phinehas Lampman joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these live microbes and what they could mean for our environment and health.