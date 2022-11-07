© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Do you have questions about the upcoming general election? Ask them here.
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Hunting for scorpions in the Idaho desert

Published November 7, 2022 at 2:08 PM MST
Northern Scorpion CC-by Greg Lasley on iNaturalist.org.jpeg
Greg Lasley on iNaturalist.org
The northern scorpion (Paruroctonus boreus) is the most widespread and smallest scorpion in Idaho, reaching a length of up to two inches.

Late at night, in places like Idaho's Bruneau Sand Dunes, adventurers armed with black lights wander around - overturning rocks and peeking into cracks in the dirt.

They’re looking for scorpions, which glow in the dark and this activity is a growing hobby in places like Idaho.

Adare Evans, Aquatic Education State Coordinator with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and writer for Wildlife Express, joins Idaho Matters to tell us more about this hobby and scorpions in Idaho.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
