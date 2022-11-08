© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Do you have questions about the upcoming general election? Ask them here.
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

The dangers of releasing non-native species into Idaho wilderness

Published November 8, 2022 at 3:42 PM MST
ALLIGATOR.png
Idaho Department of Fish and Game/Brian Marek
Officer Brian Marek holds a 3.5-foot alligator that was captured in New Plymouth

The life of a conservation officer is never dull. Enforcing wildlife law takes them to the mountains, desert, rivers and forest.

In their positions, they do everything from conducting population counts to working with biologists to catching and relocating wildlife, like alligators, which is exactly what they picked up from one Idaho resident just a few weeks ago.

Matt O'Connell, Southwest Regional Conservation Officer and Josh Royse, Southwest Regional Supervisor join Idaho Matters to talk more about the wandering alligator.

Idaho Matters Idaho Department of Fish and GameConservation
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
