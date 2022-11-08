The dangers of releasing non-native species into Idaho wilderness

The life of a conservation officer is never dull. Enforcing wildlife law takes them to the mountains, desert, rivers and forest.

In their positions, they do everything from conducting population counts to working with biologists to catching and relocating wildlife, like alligators, which is exactly what they picked up from one Idaho resident just a few weeks ago.

Matt O'Connell, Southwest Regional Conservation Officer and Josh Royse, Southwest Regional Supervisor join Idaho Matters to talk more about the wandering alligator.

