© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A look at the cost of housing in Ada County and why prices have recently increased

Published November 14, 2022 at 2:20 PM MST
4148504155_374707381c_o.jpg
DavidDubov
/
Flickr

Idaho has one of the fastest-growing populations in the United States according to the United States Census Bureau, and this growth has been reflected in our housing market.

Homes prices in Boise have been going up dramatically for the past few years, reaching a peak this May when the median price for a home in Ada county topped $600,000. However, with rising interest rates and rising inflation housing prices started to drop in June and kept dropping through the summer.

But in October prices ticked up again, which seemed odd considering interest rates have continued to rise, making it harder for buyers to purchase a home.

Cassie Zimmerman, Project Manager for Boise Regional Relator and Jeff Martel, designated broker and owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North join Idaho Matters to talk about this discrepancy in the housing market.

Tags
Idaho Matters Housing MarketGrowth
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright