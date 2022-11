We had our first snowfall last week in the Treasure Valley and ski areas across Idaho are beginning to open, meaning only one thing, it's time to break out your winter coats and snowboards.

Tony Harrison, Publicist for Ski Idaho, Geordie Gillett, General Manager of Grand Targhee and Jeff Colburn, General Manager with Silver Mountain joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming ski season and what it means for Idaho's economy.