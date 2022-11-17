© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Will there be enough water for farmers next year?

Published November 17, 2022 at 2:37 PM MST
50126584688_84903c7c03_o.jpg
Chrispo
/
Flickr

The Idaho Water Supply Committee held its fall meeting last week and experts said that much of the state is in trouble when it comes to having enough water.

A hot July and August drained many reservoirs and many of them, including the Big Wood, Big Lost, Salmon Falls Creek, Henry's Fork and Snake River Basins will need a lot of water and snow this winter to fill back up. Without that water farmers and irrigators will face a difficult growing year in 2023 and that could affect Idaho's economy.

David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this problem.

Tags
Idaho Matters WaterFarming
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright