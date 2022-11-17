Will there be enough water for farmers next year?
The Idaho Water Supply Committee held its fall meeting last week and experts said that much of the state is in trouble when it comes to having enough water.
A hot July and August drained many reservoirs and many of them, including the Big Wood, Big Lost, Salmon Falls Creek, Henry's Fork and Snake River Basins will need a lot of water and snow this winter to fill back up. Without that water farmers and irrigators will face a difficult growing year in 2023 and that could affect Idaho's economy.
David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this problem.