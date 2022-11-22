© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit for a chance to win $1,000 on-air advertising
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Protecting the Boise Foothills

Published November 22, 2022 at 2:20 PM MST
SOUTH_FORK_WILLOW_CREEK_LAND_TRUST_TREASURE_VALLEY.jpg
Land Trust of the Treasure Valley
The South Fork Willow Creek area covers 320 acres east of Avimor and north of Hidden Springs.

Over the last few months, the nonprofit Land Trust of the Treasure Valley has been working to raise funds to purchase an important piece of Boise Foothills land east of Avimor.

The 320 acres are home to elk, black bears, mule deer and other wildlife. It’s also a prime spot for development and for that reason in need of protection.

Eric Grace, the Executive Director of Land Trust of the Treasure Valley, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this open space and why it's important to protect it.

Tags
Idaho Matters FoothillsLand Trust of the Treasure Valley
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright