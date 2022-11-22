Protecting the Boise Foothills

Over the last few months, the nonprofit Land Trust of the Treasure Valley has been working to raise funds to purchase an important piece of Boise Foothills land east of Avimor.

The 320 acres are home to elk, black bears, mule deer and other wildlife. It’s also a prime spot for development and for that reason in need of protection.

Eric Grace, the Executive Director of Land Trust of the Treasure Valley, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this open space and why it's important to protect it.

