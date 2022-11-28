Nonprofit helping Idaho refugees pursue a higher education

So far this year, over 1,200 refugees have resettled here in Idaho according to the Idaho Office for Refugees. Among those resettling are students.

When it comes to pursuing a higher education many students run into similar challenges, from student debt to the cost of living. But for students resettling into a new country and culture, there are often even more barriers.

That's where the organization One Refugee comes in. The nonprofit is focused on supporting students with refugee backgrounds - assisting with academic, financial and professional development.

Jeanie Levinski, Idaho's One Refugee director and Niya Nyasha, a senior at Boise State University, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the program.

