Digging up the past in Boise's River Street neighborhood

Published December 9, 2022 at 11:42 AM MST
WILLIAM_WHITE_RIVER_STREET_DIG.JPG
Dr. William White
The 2015 dig covered a block of River Street in downtown Boise.

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on October 4, 2022.

Have you ever lost something in your backyard? A coffee cup? A child’s toy?

Decades later, the things left behind in a backyard can tell archeologists a lot about who lived there and the image they wanted to project to the world.

That’s what Dr. William White found when he started digging up backyards in 2015 in Boise’s River Street neighborhood, an area where African Americans and immigrants were forced to live more than 100 years ago.

Dr. White is an assistant professor of anthropology at the University of California, Berkeley and the author of the book, Segregation Made Them Neighbors: An Archaeology of Racialization in Boise, Idaho.

