Idaho's Jewish community plans celebration amid rising antisemitism

By Hannah Gardoski
Published December 20, 2022 at 1:46 PM MST
In 2021 antisemitism peaked, increasing 34% from previous years, reaching an all-time high. That’s according to the Anti-Defamation League, an organization that monitors anti-semitic behavior and incidents.

Instead of intimidating the Jewish community though it's brought them closer together, at least here in Idaho. And that will be part of the celebration as the public gathers Tuesday evening at the Capitol to kick off Chanukah.

Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the event.

Hannah Gardoski
