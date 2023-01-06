© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 6, 2023

By Samantha Wright
Published January 6, 2023 at 2:35 PM MST
A man wearing an orange jumpsuit with the words "Prisoner Latah CSO Jail" written in black letters in the back is not facing the camera. His face is not visible. A police officer holds his left arm as he is being escorted.
Ted S. Warren
/
AP
Bryan Kohberger, right, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, is led away following a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger gets first court date, the Idaho Supreme Court upholds the state abortion ban, we dig into the circumstances behind the former Boise OPA Directors dismissal and a look at why St. Luke's is now offering its own insurance plan.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableUniversity Of IdahoBryan Kohberger
