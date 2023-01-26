© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stay up to date on the 2023 legislative session – subscribe to our Legislative Round-Up newsletter today.
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Rebuilding trust with the Boise Police Department

By Samantha Wright
Published January 26, 2023 at 2:46 PM MST
police_lights_siren.jpg
Flickr Creative Commons

Just a year ago Ryan Lee was the Chief of the Boise Police Department and not many people knew of then-Captain Matt Bryngelson.

Fast forward to 2023 and Lee has since resigned in the shadow of one controversy. Two months later, racist remarks linked to Bryngelson further rocked the department.

Boise City Council President Holli Woodings calls the controversy shocking. Our Morning Edition host George Prentice talked to several people, including Woodings, about the long and wide shadow over the police department.

Tags
Idaho Matters Boise Police Department
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright