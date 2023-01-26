Rebuilding trust with the Boise Police Department

Just a year ago Ryan Lee was the Chief of the Boise Police Department and not many people knew of then-Captain Matt Bryngelson.

Fast forward to 2023 and Lee has since resigned in the shadow of one controversy. Two months later, racist remarks linked to Bryngelson further rocked the department.

Boise City Council President Holli Woodings calls the controversy shocking. Our Morning Edition host George Prentice talked to several people, including Woodings, about the long and wide shadow over the police department.

