© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Owyhee Elementary could soon become an Early Childhood Learning Center

By Samantha Wright
Published May 16, 2024 at 3:16 PM MDT
Adam Cotterell
/
Boise State Public Radio

The Boise School District wants to expand its early learning program for kids three to five years of age and is considering converting an elementary school on the Bench into a new learning center for 300 kids.

The district provides early childhood education at more than 11 sites, and the demand for this kind of learning is growing in the Treasure Valley.

Converting Owyhee Elementary would mean moving students and redrawing school boundaries, but officials say it would give the district's youngest learners a better chance to benefit from this kind of education.

Cherise Longoria, administrator of student support services with the Boise School District, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Boise School DistrictStudents
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate