Owyhee Elementary could soon become an Early Childhood Learning Center

The Boise School District wants to expand its early learning program for kids three to five years of age and is considering converting an elementary school on the Bench into a new learning center for 300 kids.

The district provides early childhood education at more than 11 sites, and the demand for this kind of learning is growing in the Treasure Valley.

Converting Owyhee Elementary would mean moving students and redrawing school boundaries, but officials say it would give the district's youngest learners a better chance to benefit from this kind of education.

Cherise Longoria, administrator of student support services with the Boise School District, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.