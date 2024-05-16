© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
University of Idaho to open new center focusing on women's health and nutrition

By Hannah Gardoski
Published May 16, 2024 at 3:22 PM MDT
For more than a year, the topic of women's health in Idaho has been a reoccurring headline.

And as the state continues to face a shortage of health care providers, reports of OB-GYN specialists leaving have many worried, especially as other resources tracking women's health have been discontinued.

But now, thanks to the University of Idaho, the Gem State will soon have a new biomedical center focusing strictly on women's health and nutrition.

Shelley McGuire, a professor of nutrition and director of the Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the center.

Idaho Matters HealthWomenUniversity Of Idaho
Hannah Gardoski
Hannah Gardoski
