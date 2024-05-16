University of Idaho to open new center focusing on women's health and nutrition

For more than a year, the topic of women's health in Idaho has been a reoccurring headline.

And as the state continues to face a shortage of health care providers, reports of OB-GYN specialists leaving have many worried, especially as other resources tracking women's health have been discontinued.

But now, thanks to the University of Idaho, the Gem State will soon have a new biomedical center focusing strictly on women's health and nutrition.

Shelley McGuire, a professor of nutrition and director of the Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the center.

