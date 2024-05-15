© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Special Olympics Idaho athletes to compete in 2024 State Summer Games

By Hannah Gardoski
Published May 15, 2024 at 2:17 PM MDT
The 2024 State Summer Games kick off on June 7th.
Special Olympics Idaho
For more than 50 years, Special Olympics Idaho has been empowering those with intellectual disabilities to take part in competition and hone their skills as athletes.

And next month, the organization will be hosting one of its biggest events of the year as people from across the state come together to take part in the 2024 State Summer Games.

Noelle Lyon, Director of Development for Special Olympics Idaho, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the games.

Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
