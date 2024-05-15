Special Olympics Idaho athletes to compete in 2024 State Summer Games
For more than 50 years, Special Olympics Idaho has been empowering those with intellectual disabilities to take part in competition and hone their skills as athletes.
And next month, the organization will be hosting one of its biggest events of the year as people from across the state come together to take part in the 2024 State Summer Games.
Noelle Lyon, Director of Development for Special Olympics Idaho, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the games.