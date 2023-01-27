© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 27, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published January 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM MST
pride_flag.jpg
Benson Kua
/
Creative Commons attribution-share alike 2.0

A bill has been introduced banning "vaccine materials" in food, the Attorney General is questioning the legality of LGBTQ+ policies that are in place in many schools, Lori Daybell is asking for her case to be dismissed and we take a look at what will happen if Medicaid expansion ends and how it could impact rural hospitals in Idaho.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableMedicaidRaul LabradorLori Vallow
