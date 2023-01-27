Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 27, 2023

A bill has been introduced banning "vaccine materials" in food, the Attorney General is questioning the legality of LGBTQ+ policies that are in place in many schools, Lori Daybell is asking for her case to be dismissed and we take a look at what will happen if Medicaid expansion ends and how it could impact rural hospitals in Idaho.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

