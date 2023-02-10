© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
The Sun Valley Film Festival and Boise State Public Radio present a celebration of film with George Prentice
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 10, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM MST
The front of the Idaho Capitol building showing the bell and stairs. Two people are standing on the left-hand side.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

An Idaho committee approved a bill banning gender affirming care for youth, the state is experiencing a shortage in school counselors, some republican lawmakers want to make changes to our state’s unemployment benefits and the latest on the Lori and Chad Daybell case.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

