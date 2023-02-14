© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Sun Valley Film Festival and Boise State Public Radio present a celebration of film with George Prentice
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

The cost of housing and how it's impacting Idaho residents across the state

By Samantha Wright
Published February 14, 2023 at 2:50 PM MST
housingpix.png
Idaho Policy Institute/Boise State University

Here in Idaho household income has gone up around 18% from 2015 to 2020. But Idaho’s housing values went up almost 75% in the same period of time. That means affording a home has gotten harder, a lot harder, and a lot more people are putting more of their paycheck toward housing costs, instead of food or healthcare.

According to a study from the Idaho Policy Institute that means people are more likely to face evictions, job creation slows and economic development can falter.

The Idaho Statewide Housing Analysis puts some stark numbers on the state of the housing market across the Gem State. Vanessa Fry, the Director of the Idaho Policy Institute at Boise State and Research Associate Lantz McGinnis-Brown joins Idaho Matters to talk about the report.

Tags
Idaho Matters Affordable HousingBoise State University
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright