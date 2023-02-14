The cost of housing and how it's impacting Idaho residents across the state

Here in Idaho household income has gone up around 18% from 2015 to 2020. But Idaho’s housing values went up almost 75% in the same period of time. That means affording a home has gotten harder, a lot harder, and a lot more people are putting more of their paycheck toward housing costs, instead of food or healthcare.

According to a study from the Idaho Policy Institute that means people are more likely to face evictions, job creation slows and economic development can falter.

The Idaho Statewide Housing Analysis puts some stark numbers on the state of the housing market across the Gem State. Vanessa Fry, the Director of the Idaho Policy Institute at Boise State and Research Associate Lantz McGinnis-Brown joins Idaho Matters to talk about the report.

