Idaho Matters

Why Idaho could see cuts to the state budget

By Samantha Wright
Published July 22, 2025 at 1:33 PM MDT
Holdbacks: that’s not a word we’ve heard for a while in Idaho. These are midyear cuts in spending when revenues fall below expectations and Idaho needs to start trimming expenses to keep the budget in the black.

We haven’t had them for awhile in the Gem State but they’re nothing new. We’ve had holdbacks in the past, including in:

  • 1986
  • 1992
  • 1996
  • 2002
  • 2008
  • 2020

But not everyone’s heard of them. And since Idaho ended the fiscal year this month with a surpluswhy is Gov. Brad Little thinking about cutting budgets before the 2026 Idaho legislative session?

Boise State Public Radio Political reporter James Dawson joined Idaho Matters to answer that question.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

