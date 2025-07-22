Why Idaho could see cuts to the state budget

Holdbacks: that’s not a word we’ve heard for a while in Idaho. These are midyear cuts in spending when revenues fall below expectations and Idaho needs to start trimming expenses to keep the budget in the black.

We haven’t had them for awhile in the Gem State but they’re nothing new. We’ve had holdbacks in the past , including in:



1986

1992

1996

2002

2008

2020

But not everyone’s heard of them. And since Idaho ended the fiscal year this month with a surplus — why is Gov. Brad Little thinking about cutting budgets before the 2026 Idaho legislative session ?

Boise State Public Radio Political reporter James Dawson joined Idaho Matters to answer that question.

