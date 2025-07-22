© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho 44: Clark - The hidden gems of the Gem State

By Lucina Glynn
Published July 22, 2025 at 1:29 PM MDT
A chunk of raw opal.
Laura Long
/
Flickr

Tucked away in East Idaho's Clark County lies a hidden treasure chest.

North of Pocatello and west of West Yellowstone, Clark County was named after settler Sam Clark. According to historian, author and Idaho Matters listener Rick Just, it has the lowest population in the state.

Just sent us an email after he heard about our Idaho 44 project where we're reporting from every county in the Gem State and said we should check out Spencer Opal Mines.

Idaho Matters is on a mission to tell a story for each of Idaho's counties over the next year, but we need your help.

Email your topic and guest ideas to IdahoMatters@BoiseState.edu or use the "talk to us" feature in our app, available on Apple and Android.

White, pink, yellow and blue opals lay hidden, waiting to be discovered in the rocky landscape of Spencer Opal Mines — the largest-producing precious opal mine in the United States.

Now, for the first time in over 20 years, the mine has reopened for public digs, giving you the opportunity to step into the shoes of a miner and uncover the hidden gems beneath Idaho.

To tell us more about the unique mine, Erin Haight from Spencer Opal Mines joined Idaho Matters.

Lucina Glynn
Lucina Glynn

