Idaho 44: Clark - The hidden gems of the Gem State

Tucked away in East Idaho's Clark County lies a hidden treasure chest.

North of Pocatello and west of West Yellowstone, Clark County was named after settler Sam Clark. According to historian, author and Idaho Matters listener Rick Just, it has the lowest population in the state.

Just sent us an email after he heard about our Idaho 44 project where we're reporting from every county in the Gem State and said we should check out Spencer Opal Mines.

White, pink, yellow and blue opals lay hidden, waiting to be discovered in the rocky landscape of Spencer Opal Mines — the largest-producing precious opal mine in the United States.

Now, for the first time in over 20 years, the mine has reopened for public digs, giving you the opportunity to step into the shoes of a miner and uncover the hidden gems beneath Idaho.

To tell us more about the unique mine, Erin Haight from Spencer Opal Mines joined Idaho Matters.