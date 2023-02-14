© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Sun Valley Film Festival and Boise State Public Radio present a celebration of film with George Prentice
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

The legacy of Toshio Mori: The first Japanese American to publish a book of fiction

By Samantha Wright
Published February 14, 2023 at 2:48 PM MST
Yokohama CA 002_credit Steven Y Mori.jpg
Courtesy of Steven Y. Mori
Toshio Mori carved out time to write every evening.

In 194,1 aspiring writer Toshio Mori sent the manuscript for his first book toCaldwell-based Caxton Printers, hoping to get his collection of fiction stories about the problems of the Japanese people living in America, published.

Caxton’s founder liked the book and they set a date to publish it. Five days later Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and a couple of months after,r Mori and his family were sent to an internment camp in Utah and Caxton decided to delay printing his book.

It would take another eight years after WWII ended until Caxton decided to publish the book, making Mori the first Japanese American to publish a book of fiction.

Alessandro Meregaglia is an Assistant Professor and archivist at Boise State’s Albertsons library and joins Idaho Matters to talk more about Mori’s story.

Tags
Idaho Matters Japanese InternmentWriting
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright