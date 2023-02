The Idaho Legislature is considering a bill to make it a misdemeanor to give a shot of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. What does that mean for Idaho's doctors and nurses?

Plus, levels of COVID-19 are up and down in Boise's wastewater, should we be concerned?

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joined Idaho Matters to help break this all down.