Calling all book nerds! The Boise Public Library has a challenge for you

So you think you’re a book nerd? Time to put your money where your mouth is.

It’s time once again for the Boise Public Library's "Ultimate Book Nerd Book Club Challenge." The challenge is to read 50 books within the year, based on 50 different challenge categories.

Maggie Dumont and Eliza Ruby are librarians in the Boise Public Library System who oversee the club. They sat down with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about how the club has caught fire in the Treasure Valley.