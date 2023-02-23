© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Calling all book nerds! The Boise Public Library has a challenge for you

By George Prentice,
Samantha Wright
Published February 23, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST
So you think you’re a book nerd? Time to put your money where your mouth is.

It’s time once again for the Boise Public Library's "Ultimate Book Nerd Book Club Challenge." The challenge is to read 50 books within the year, based on 50 different challenge categories.

Maggie Dumont and Eliza Ruby are librarians in the Boise Public Library System who oversee the club. They sat down with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about how the club has caught fire in the Treasure Valley.

George Prentice
When people ask me, "What time do you start Morning Edition?" my go-to answer is, "Don't worry. No matter what time you get up, we're on the job."
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
