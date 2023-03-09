© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Six Idahoans are giving people a reason to stand up

By Hannah Gardoski
Published March 9, 2023 at 1:56 PM MST
Megan McCaleb

This Saturday, six Idaho innovators will take the stage at this weekend's Ovation Speakers Series to share their professional expertise, life experience and passion with the local community.

It’s sort of like a TED Talk and it’s part of a training workshop that provides support and coaching for those looking to make an impact and hone their skills as a public speaker. Creator of the Ovation Speaker Series, Megan McCaleb, along with Ovation speakers Tonya Herb and David Rush joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
