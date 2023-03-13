© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

A closer look at the University of Idaho's Native American Law Program

By Samantha Wright
Published March 13, 2023 at 2:44 PM MDT
A brick wall with University of Idaho in gold letters written on it with the date 1889 above it.
Richard Rodriguez
/
Boise State Public Radio

Native American law is a complex and complicated section of law for any college legal student - with the intersection of state and federal agencies and tribal courts and nations.

The University of Idaho has created a College of Law Program with a Native American Law Emphasis, which students can only apply for after completing one full year of law school. The U of I says the program is “for indigenous people instead of simply about them.”

Director of the Native American Law Program, Dylan Hedden-Nicely, who is an associate professor at the College of Law, along with three students who graduated from the program, Cody Artis from the Navajo Nation and Jeannette Moody and Winter Hayes with the Nez Perce Tribe joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters University Of IdahoNavajoNez Perce
