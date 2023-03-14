Idaho Theater for Youth brings live performances to students across the state

How do you bring Amelia Earhart and a haunted radio to kids in all parts of Idaho? Plus, teach them about trust and taking chances, with a little bit of history thrown in?

Theater For Youth is doing exactly that, with a traveling production for 100,000 K-5 students, including refugees from Africa, Mexico, and Columbia - many of whom are watching their very first theater production.

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice got the unique opportunity to watch this roadshow and Idaho Matters tags along as he heads into Silver Sage Elementary to find out more.

