© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio at Storyfort
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Theater for Youth brings live performances to students across the state

By George Prentice,
Samantha Wright
Published March 14, 2023 at 2:18 PM MDT
030923gp_theaterforyouth.jpg
Theater for Youth, George Prentice
Idaho Theater for Youth's 2023 production of 'Air Heart' is visiting elementary schools across the Gem State.

How do you bring Amelia Earhart and a haunted radio to kids in all parts of Idaho? Plus, teach them about trust and taking chances, with a little bit of history thrown in?

Theater For Youth is doing exactly that, with a traveling production for 100,000 K-5 students, including refugees from Africa, Mexico, and Columbia - many of whom are watching their very first theater production.

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice got the unique opportunity to watch this roadshow and Idaho Matters tags along as he heads into Silver Sage Elementary to find out more.

Tags
Idaho Matters TheaterWest Ada School DistrictSchools
Stay Connected
George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
See stories by George Prentice
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright