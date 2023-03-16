© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

A look at Hemingway's love affair with the Wood River Valley

By George Prentice,
Samantha Wright
Published March 16, 2023 at 2:18 PM MDT

Ernest Hemingway first visited Sun Valley in the fall of 1939, and he kept returning for the rest of his life. He worked on "For Whom the Bell Tolls" and "A Moveable Feast" in the Wood River Valley.

Some of his best years were in Idaho. But his final days were also in the home that he and his wife Mary lived in, along the Big Wood River.

The Hemingway House is managed by The Community Library as a "contemplative, creative, non-commercial space." It is the site of ongoing research and a residency program for writers, scholars, and artists.

Morning Edition host George Prentice dropped by to visit the house and took Idaho Matters along for the trip.

Ernest Hemingway Sun Valley
George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
