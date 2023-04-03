© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Join us and the Piatigorsky Foundation for two musical performances and a Q&A session
Idaho Matters

Idaho Youth Ranch launches new platform to help mental health professionals

Samantha Wright
April 3, 2023
Maltreatment in childhood raises the risk of physical and mental health problems throughout life.
It’s no secret that many kids in America are struggling with mental health issues. Studies from across the country and in Idaho are showing an alarming rise in the number of children and teens who struggle with sadness, depression and even thoughts of suicide.

The number of mental health professionals is dropping, thanks to a growing shortage of experts and a growing number of people who quit the profession because of burnout and lack of support.

The Idaho Youth Ranch wants to fill that gap with a new website designed to help support and celebrate the folks who take care of our kids when they are in crisis, it’s called Leading Edge for Youth.

Scott Curtis, the CEO of Idaho Youth Ranch and Camille Anderson, their Chief People Officer, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the new online community.

Idaho Matters Idaho Youth RanchMental Health
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
