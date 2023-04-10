© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Join us and the Piatigorsky Foundation for two musical performances and a Q&A session
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Albertsons Library hosting 'Americans and the Holocaust' exhibition

By Hannah Gardoski
Published April 10, 2023 at 2:03 PM MDT
The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum's exhibit, "Americans and the Holocaust," surfaces the complexity of national attitudes and concerns that weighed heavily on the nation's role during the Holocaust.
Eslah Attar/NPR
On Monday evening, historian Rebecca Erbelding will be looking back at how young Americans responded to the Nazi Holocaust.

The lecture is part of the traveling Americans and the Holocaust Exhibition currently being hosted by the Albertsons Library at Boise State University.

The exhibition explores the different influences that formed America's response to the crisis in Europe during the 1930s and 40s. Historian Rebecca Erbelding and Albertsons Archivist, Librarian and Exhibit Manager Gwyn Hervochon joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

