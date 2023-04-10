Albertsons Library hosting 'Americans and the Holocaust' exhibition

On Monday evening, historian Rebecca Erbelding will be looking back at how young Americans responded to the Nazi Holocaust.

The lecture is part of the traveling Americans and the Holocaust Exhibition currently being hosted by the Albertsons Library at Boise State University.

The exhibition explores the different influences that formed America's response to the crisis in Europe during the 1930s and 40s. Historian Rebecca Erbelding and Albertsons Archivist, Librarian and Exhibit Manager Gwyn Hervochon joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

